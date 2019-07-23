Little League Baseball Rained Out in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The four teams scheduled to play Little League tournament games struck out at Little Creek Park Monday night. After an hours-long rain and lightning delay on July 22nd, 2019, Summersville vs Jefferson and Barboursville vs Charleston Central attempted to resume play.

And then, the stadium lost power. The Jefferson and Summersville team members did find a way to pass the time. Using a baseball as a way to communicate, they played Tic-Tac-Toe, and got to know each other through questions like: “do you have any good-looking sisters?”

Give a group of 10 and 12-year-old boys a baseball and they will find a way to pass the time. Both games will resume Tuesday night at Little Creek Park. WOWK 13 Sports Zone will keep you updated through the rest of the week as a West Virginia Little League State Champion is crowned.