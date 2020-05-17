Local MLB Umpire gives back to behind the scenes COVID-19 workers during pandemic

ASHLAND, KY. – (WOWK-TV) – Ashland’s Greg Gibson is one of 76 full time major league umpires —and like the rest of us is trying to stay busy until baseball returns.

“Get out and stay active is the biggest thing, until you see a pitch come down the shoot its kind of hard to stay ready, Gibson said.”

Gibson recently teamed up with Slim Chickens, purchasing more than 150 meals for support staff workers at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.

“Me being the umpire you are always kind of forgotten about, you are behind the scenes but the have never started a game without us and my mom retired from housekeeping at Kings Daughters hospital so we decided we would go down and feed the support staff instead of the front line staff people who work in housekeeping, admissions, food services, things like that.”

With his mother being the main source of inspiration behind the idea, the umpires friends helped him make it a reality.

SOT – I called my buddies down at slim chickens, Randy Vanover and Tom Wright and Tom actually went with us to deliver the food but called him up and told him what I wanted to do, told him my budget and they were very welcoming and helping us out and taking it down there.”

The COVD-19 delay is new territory for the MLB, but the Boyd County resident has been apart of a temporary baseball stoppage in the past.

“When this all started happening and hotels were canceling and things like that It brought back a few memories, of obviously not of the tragiity of what happened but ok were in a hold we’re going to put the schedule back to together all that so you know I’ve been through a delay before with 9/11 but nobody expected this.”

So now we all wait for Gibson to say the best two words in the game —- play ball.