Local Sports Memorabilia Store Impacted by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK-TV) – For sports fans, coaches, and athletes times are tough. Fields and courts are closed, teams are not allowed to practice together, and there are no current games to watch or play. Now COVID-19 concerns are starting to impact local sports businesses here in the capital city, Including select cards and collectibles.

Jeremy Stout has been collecting cards for 30 years and counting.

Stout opened select cards and collectibles two years ago in South Charleston.

From legendary sports cards to autographed baseballs, and jersey’s, the store has it all.

With the coronavirus now in the Mountain State, Stout says the long term effects of COVID-19 on the sports memorabilia business is still unknown.

Even though the business has slowed down, He says there are still other ways for customers to still participate in this hobby.

Now if you do want to purchase the merchandise you don’t have to go to the store to do so. You can place orders by going to the Sports Cards & Collectables Facebook page, here.

