CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Logan Wildcats won their second-consecutive Class AA state championship Saturday, cruising to an 11-5 win over Fairmont Senior.

The first win was great, but junior Garrett Williamson says this one feels even better.

“We’ve been here before but this one is more sweeter,” he said. “The expectation was here all year and to finally be able to do it, it’s just a satisfying feeling. We’re just glad to be able to repeat and make history today.”

Logan’s offense never slowed down, plating five runs in the first inning. The Polar Bears were able to cut the deficit to three in the fifth inning, before Konnor Lowe added a two-run double in the sixth to put the game away.

Head Coach Kevin Gertz has now won a state championship in girls basketball and baseball this season. He said the team will have a cookout back in Logan to celebrate.

“Our people did not want to go out and spend $600, what we would’ve paid for them to eat,” he said. “They want to have a cookout back home and I can tell you one thing. The guy you’re talking to ain’t cooking.”

The Wildcats dedicated the season to a teammate that has had to sit out due to brain cancer. Congrats to Logan on another championship!