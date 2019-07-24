Man Remains Unbeaten, Hurricane to Face Jefferson in Little League Tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Man defeated Hurricane 3 to 2 to move onto the championship game on Wednesday, June 24th, 2019 at 8 PM. Jefferson defeated Barboursville 2 to 0 and will now face Hurricane in the 6 p.m. semi-final game, the first game in Wednesday night’s doubleheader.

Check back in to the WOWK Sports ZONE for updates from Little Creek Park on West Virginia’s 9-10 year-old division Little League state tournament

