HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University’s defensive coordinator has taken a job with Tulane football.

Lance Guidry, a Louisiana native, will now have the same job with the Green Wave.

In a tweet, the team posted his stats as DC with Marshall University including being first in the nation in 3rd down defense, and second in the nation for total defense.

Friday afternoon Guidry retweeted the stats and said “We started from the bottom now we are here!”

