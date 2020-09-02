Marshall Football Coach Doc Holliday expresses appreciation for Herd playing this season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – All offseason we have been counting you down to kickoff, and now it will be here in just four days. Saturday can not come soon enough for the Thundering Herd, as Marshall head coach Doc Holliday held his first press conference of the year ahead of the Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Coach Holliday has been very impressed with what he has seen from his team so far.

The herd check into the season winners of their last nine straight home openers and lead the all-time series against EKU with an 11-8-1 record.

Throughout fall camp, Coach Holliday has been stressing to his team to stay safe and mask up. Doc says the team has navigated the new normal very well, which has allowed them to get to play when others are not.

“If you look around the country there have been a lot of people who have struggled to get to this point and some of them haven’t gotten to this point and fortunately we have and you know its just a tribute to our players and what they have done and the support staff around us, but can’t get complacent, you know one bad decision can set us back as well but we understand that and it makes you appreciate the opportunity to go play,” Holliday said.

