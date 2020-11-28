Marshall Men’s Basketball resumes after season pushed back due to COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall hoops’ season opener was looking a little different this season.

“I’m a Marshall fan. I’ve been a Marshall fan for a long time,” said Paul Clemens. “I don’t know if it’ll ever go back to normal, this may be our new normal. Even football season. I have season tickets to football, and it’s the same way. It’s just crazy.”

College basketball got hit pretty hard when the pandemic began back in March.

The season was cut short, and the NCAA tournament was canceled.

“It’s been nerve wrecking,” said David Taylor, father to sophomore guard Andrew Taylor. “They were playing really good, and we thought ‘NCAA tournament’ but that got canceled.”

The sport was impacted back in the spring, and again this fall.

“We were actually on our way up here and Andrew called and said the game was canceled,” said Taylor. “So we had to turn around and go back. It’s just been very very unusual.”

Redshirt sophomore Andrew Taylor has a pretty good support system, that finally got to watch him play today.

“Actually I’ve been counting down the days ever since the season ended last year,” said Taylor.

He says there were some tough conversations trying to keep his son’s spirits up through all this uncertainty.

“Just keep working hard,” he said. “And the day is gonna come when you can get on the floor again.”

Which finally happened tonight, in The Herd’s 70-56 season opening win against Arkansas State.