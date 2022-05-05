CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson was the only guy in the state to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked Johnson in the seventh round, at No. 259.

Johnson posted big numbers at his pro day, hitting a 42-inch vertical jump and running a 4.36 forty.

And while those numbers are incredible, it’s what he did in his time at Marshall that is truly impressive.

Just a walk-on, Johnson knew he would have to really work hard to prove his worth; and he did just that.

He became Marshall’s fifth-leading tackler with 67 stops. In his final season with the Thundering Herd, he tallied five pass breakups, two interceptions, and two and a half tackles for loss. He was also named honorable mention All-Conference.

He will now join former Marshall teammate Brenden Knox in Kansas City; and to say he’s excited would be an understatement.

“I had a good feeling. But then it kept getting later and later in the rounds, so I figured the possibility of me going as an undrafted free agent was high,” said Johnson. “I was actually setting up a deal with another organization, and then next thing you know I got the call and the rest was history. My heart dropped when I saw the number. I talked to everybody, the coach, GM, special teams…you know everybody.

Going from somebody who wasn’t recruited in high school at all, and then looking at where I’m at now, it’s humbling,” Johnson continued. “Because a lot of people wish they could be in my shoes, but it’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in.

It’s just a surreal moment. I can say I’ve been drafted. Doesn’t matter what pick. I’m apart of that 1% that got to see their name called, and it was an honor. And the Chiefs organization, they gave me a chance, and that’s all you can ever ask for.”

Johnson leaves to Kansas City on Friday for rookie mini camp, and then will officially report on May 15th to start OTAs.