HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has announced the Thundering Herd Football Class of 2023 as part of National Signing Day.

The university says the Class of 2023 will include a mix of high school talent and transfer portal additions.

“I’m really excited about this class!” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “We were able to attract some quality people, students and players to Marshall University. The young men in this class will help us continue toward our championship goals as a program while also serving as intricate pieces of this university and community.”

Coach Huff says many of the transfers for the 2023 class are already enrolled in the Spring 2023 Semester and will participate in spring drills. The annual Spring Game is set to be played Saturday, April 22.

The university says the high school signees include:

Caleb Clark-Glover of Springdale, Ohio From Cincinnati Princeton High School, Clark-Glover is rated as a three-star prospect and a 2nd Team All-Ohio selection after finishing with 32 tackles and nine pass breakups this year for Princeton, where he also ran track.

C.J. Davis of Fort Wayne, Indiana From Bishop Dwenger High School, Davis is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 24 prospect from Indiana by 247Sports after a season in which he registered 70 tackles while adding five interceptions and two forced fumbles. Davis also had 23 receptions for 340 yards and scored seven total touchdowns on the year.

Ahmere Foster of Miami, Florida From Christopher Columbus High School, Foster is rated as a three-star recruit after a season in which he helped lead Christopher Columbus to a state championship. For the year, he registered 53 tackles while adding four interceptions and one forced fumble. He also scored four touchdowns this season.

Ian Foster of Brundidge, Alabama Pike County High School From Pike County High School, Foster is a three-star multi-talented athlete that impacted games for Pike County in many ways. In addition to being a defensive standout, Foster caught 28 passes for 895 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding two kickoff return scores and a punt return score.

Jayven Hall of of Woodstock, Georgia From Roswell High School, Hall is a three-star linebacker in the Class of 2023 that has nearly 30 Division I offers. Visited Marshall on January 13. Hall only played in two games in 2022, but in 2021, Hall finished with 153 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions for Roswell.

Mathias Haygood of Fayetteville, Georgia From Sandy Creek High School, Haygood was selected as a Georgia 5-3A Second Team selection at linebacker after helping lead Sandy Creek to success in 2022.

Tashawn Jeter of Winston Salem, North Carolina From R.J. Reynolds High School, Jeter committed to the Thundering Herd in June 2022. Last season for R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston Salem, Jeter finished with 28 tackles, 12 pass breakups and one interception. Jeter is listed as a three-star recruit and one of the top-50 players in the state of North Carolina for the Class of 2023.

Shawn Rouse of Milton, West Virginia From Cabell Midland High School, Rouse helped Cabell Midland’s offense to recover from a slow start to make the Class AAA postseason. Rouse was a First Team All-MSAC selection that committed to Marshall in June.

Tracy Stephens of Columbia, South Carolina From Ridge View High School, Stephens a formidable two-way talent at tight end. Caught 10 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns this season at Ridge View.

Beni Tshita of Louisville, Kentucky From DuPont Manual High School, Tshita is rated a three-star prospect after finishing with an impressive statistic line in his final season. Tshita finished with 43 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss with 7.5 sacks, and seven blocked kicks to his credit.

Mikailin Warren of Baltimore, Maryland From Sandy Creek High School, Warren’s presence on the interior of the line helped Sandy Creek’s defense keep the opposition in check in the 2022 season. A born gap-stuffer in the middle, Warren will bring size and strength to the interior of the Thundering Herd defense.

Jaden Yates of Chicago, Illinois and Columbus, Ohio From Gahanna Lincoln High School, Yates is an All-Ohio First Team selection, as well as an All-Region selection and the Conference Player of the Year. The son of former Marshall standout linebacker Max Yates, Jaden kept on his father’s playmaking ability, finishing with 122 tackles, including 23 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.



The university says the transfer addition signees include: