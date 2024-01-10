CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall women are on a run right now, a perfect 3-0 in conference play and have won 7 of their last 8 games.

This Herd squad is also sitting in the top five of the NCAA rankings in two categories.

#2 in steals per game and #4 in turnovers forced per game.

When head coach Kim Caldwell arrived in Huntington back in June, we learned her priorities are being aggressive and a being disruptor across the floor; and she’s proving to do just that.

Also- senior forward Mahogany Matthews is sitting at #26 in blocks per game with 2.07.

The Herd hits the road again now, facing Georgia State Thursday night.