HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall’s head women’s basketball coach has resigned.

In a press release on Friday, the athletic department announced that current head coach Tony Kemper had accepted the head coach position at Central Arkansas and resigned his position with the Thundering Herd.

“We are all extremely grateful to Coach Kemper for the development of our Women’s Basketball program, as well as the 11 years of coaching and teaching he provided to the student-athletes he served,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “We sincerely wish him and his family the best as he pursues this new opportunity at Central Arkansas.”

Kemper coached 11 seasons at Marshall with six of them as head coach.

Spears said Marshall’s focus will be on finding a new candidate to lead the Thundering Herd to a championship while building excitement within the community.