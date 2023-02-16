CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Mountain East Conference’s baseball championship will move to Charleston, West Virginia this year.

During a press conference at GoMart Park, Commissioner Reid Amos announced the new deal that would bring the championship to the home of the Dirty Birds for the next five years.

“The City of Charleston, its CVB, and the Dirty Birds have been terrific partners throughout the bid process and we look forward to collaborating with them as we bring this championship experience to an entirely new level,” stated Commissioner Reid Amos.

The Mountain East Conference says that the installation of the new artificial turf surface was a key element in Charleston’s bid to host the event.

“Charleston’s $8M investment in turfing fields has provided our young people with fields on which to play and train, and allowed us to be competitive in attracting tournaments which will drive economic development. Today’s announcement speaks to the dynamic partnership between the Charleston CVB and the Charleston Dirty Birds, combined with strong support from the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are thrilled to host the MEC Baseball Tournament here in Charleston and look forward to welcoming athletes and their families to the Capital City.”

The 2023 MEC Baseball Championship will be held May 10-14.