New sports plan to come to WV High Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- There has been a ton of outrage on why some West Virginia high school football teams can play, while others can not. Governor Jim Justice was greeted by a rally of uptight parents, players, and coaches today at the capital, and after hearing their concerns change could be on the way.

The virus is getting worse in the Mountain State, as more and more counties in our area go into the wrong color, meaning high school football and other sports can not have games.

Today governor justice says he is considering adding a gold color to the map, if a county enters the Gold, they would have the green light to hold competitions, again this only happens if the color gold is added and a county falls into it. A decision on the new color is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

“I would allow us to go back to school in the gold and I would allow our sports teams to play in the gold and play any other country that would be in the gold or play within the county, Justice said.”

