New WV Power Manager still missing Baseball

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been nearly a month since Minor League Baseball across the country had it’s 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Power and their fans are certainly feeling disappointed about no baseball being played right now — because Charleston rallies around its team every summer.

From the fans to players, everyone is missing out, including Eric Farris. The former Milwaukee Brewer was set to enter his first year as the Power Manager and his rookie season is on hold and will resume in 2021.

The California native spent last season as the Powers hitting coach — and now has been at home since the pandemic hit and the new power skipper says he is getting restless without America’s pastime.

