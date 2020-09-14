Nitro softball player wins rookie Under Armour All American

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A Nitro softball player has been chosen for an honor high school softball players across the country strive to get.

CeCe Lackey was named a rookie pre-season Under Armour All American.

There are about 60 athletes who make it onto five teams all around the country, and the teams are split up regionally.

The five teams will travel to Texas to play against each other and showcase their talent in front of college scouts and other highly skilled players.

“It feels great. I mean today being surrounded by my teammates, travel coaches, family friends it feels great. I mean I didn’t see it coming at all. There are so many supportive people I have in my life,” Lackey said.

Lackey will head to Texas this January.

