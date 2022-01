NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Nitro hosted an 8-1 Winfield boys basketball squad; the Wildcats win it 57-45, snapping a four game skid.

It was an electric environment; the gym was filled with both Nitro and Winfield fans as everyone knew how big this game was.

Trevor Lowe was a huge playmaker for Nitro in the paint, he also hit a few behind the arc.

The Wildcats went into halftime up 29-13 after a nice drive by Charles Robbins and a three by Trey Hall.

Check out some highlights above!

The final 57-45.