No. 12 Kentucky edges Mississippi 67-62 for 4th straight win

Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley (5) passes near Mississippi’s Blake Hinson (0) and Khadim Sy (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — Nick Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks each made two more in the closing seconds to help No. 12 Kentucky escape Mississippi 67-62.

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis urges his team on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery battles for the ball between Mississippi’s KJ Buffen, top, and Khadim Sy, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Mississippi’s Blake Hinson (0) looks for a teammate while defended by Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Mississippi’s Khadim Sy pulls down a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

The Wildcats shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes.

Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62. Breein Tyree had 19 points for the Rebels, who had won three in a row.