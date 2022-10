ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—Peden Stadium at Ohio University will now be known as Frank Solich Field.

The football stadium was renamed after the former Bobcats coach on Saturday. Solich coached at OU from 2005 to 2020.

Solich won 173 games in his career, including 115 in Athens. He led the Bobcats to 11 bowl game appearances in 16 seasons.