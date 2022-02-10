HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall men’s basketball team returned to Huntington for the first time in two weeks. The last time the Herd took the floor at the Cam Henderson Arena, they upset UAB.

Florida International pulled away late in the second half to take a 72-71 win, handing Marshall their third-straight loss. The Herd have now lost 13 of their last 14.

Andrew Taylor led the way with 22 points, his second-consecutive game with 20 or more points. The Herd will travel to El Paso Sunday to take on UTEP.