Patrick Patterson Hosts Annual Basketball Camp at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — NBA player Patrick Patterson is in town to host his annual basketball camp at his Alma Mater Huntington High School.

Over the next 3 days, 250 kids will learn new skills, polish their fundamentals, and at the end of camp, each camper will leave with a new backpack and school supplies.

Patterson was a McDonald’s All-American and led Huntington to 3 straight state championships in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

After playing at the University of Kentucky, Patterson was drafted by the Houston Rockets in 2010. He spent notable time with the Toronto Raptors and was most recently signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“This is where it all started, pretty much,” Patterson said about coming back to Huntington High School. “Day one. Everything began, my career, my future, I paved the way to be where I am today, here.”

Patterson said that while fundamentals are the main focus of the camp, he also wants campers to walk away believing in themselves.

Just like the record number of young women who signed up for this year’s camp.

“I love seeing the girls not backing down. They’re going right towards the guys and not giving up.”



Patterson dispelled rumors today that he has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I got waived from Oklahoma City. Right now, Clippers stuff is just nothing but rumors,” Patterson said. “The main thing right now is me entrusting my agency to put me in the position where I can capitalize and utilize my abilities.”

This is the 4th camp Patterson has hosted in his hometown.