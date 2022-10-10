PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A local high school is getting recognized for its unique mascot.

Over the past month or so, SBLive, a website dedicated to high school sports, has been conducting polls among its readers to name the best high school mascots in America. The website separated mascots into 12 different categories and held a vote for each.

The Poca Dots won the “Pun Bracket” with more than 73% of the vote. Second place went to another West Virginia school: The Cee Bees of Clay-Battelle in Monongalia County.

Other categories in the poll series include the “Jobs Bracket,” the “Animals Bracket,” and the “Historical Figures Bracket.”