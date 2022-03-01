Quinn Sanders, new UC head football coach, speaks at a press conference on Tuesday.(Photo courtesy Elbert Mosley, WOWK Senior Photographer)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a Tuesday press conference, the University of Charleston announced Quinn Sanders as the new head football coach. The decision came following a country-wide search of over 80 applicants for the position.

Sanders served as UC’s interim head coach the past few months after former head coach Pat Kirkland accepted a position at Jacksonville State University.

“Upon learning that former head football coach, Pat Kirkland would be leaving the university, we immediately conducted a national search for the next head coach,” said UC Athletic Director Dr. Bren Stevens. “The search process contained over eighty applicants from across the country and all three divisions within the NCAA, along with NAIA and Junior College candidates.”

Sanders is a former UC 2011 graduate and football player. He will be the fourth head coach at UC since the football program was reinstated in 2004.

“I am honored to be named the Head Football Coach at The University of Charleston,” Sanders said. “It is a dream come true and still feels surreal. I’m excited for this new opportunity and the journey that lies ahead.”