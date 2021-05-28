Rain or shine, fans show out for WV Power’s Opening Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a big night for the new West Virginia Power team, as fans returned to the park for the first time in more than a year.

“Crowds are coming back, sports are coming back, ya know its just great to be a part of this event,” said, West Virginia Native & Singer, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

After the pandemic, being cut from minor league baseball and joining a new league, it’s been a battle for the WV Power to get back on the field.

“It’s just so wonderful that they were able to get a team organized and be back here at power park,” said Power fans, Alan and Carol Kuhlman.

And although the weather conditions for opening day were less than ideal fans like Josh Moore said they wouldn’t miss it. “Rain or shine if the game was going to be played, we were coming.”

“Rain or shine we’re still here, I’m going to sing the national anthem and hopefully we can see some baseball,” added, Murphy Jr.

Food, fans, familiar faces and a return to some normalcy.

“It’s just exciting to the city back and alive again. After the pandemic, people on the streets coming to events like this with live on the levee is going to start real soon so we’re really excited about all of those things.” Alan & Carol Kuhlman

