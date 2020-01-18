Reds Caravan Invades Charleston Ahead of 2020 Season

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WOWK) – Hundreds of Cincinnati reds fans packed the charleston town center mall to take photos, get autographs and ask questions to some of their favorite players and front office personnel. After a disappointing 2019 campaign, the team is looking forward to a fresh start this decade.

“We got a month left in the offseason, so hopefully we can still make improvements to the club, I’m really excited to get to spring training and get to work. We like our rotation our bullpen and you know we feel we added some offense with Mike Moustakas and Shogo Akiyama and I’m really excited for where we are going in 2020.”

Several big off-season moves, Cincinnati now has higher expectations in 2020 and the Reds Caravan happy to share them and make a stop right here in Charleston.

“All fans are huge, you have to have a multitude of people that love you and for us, this is reds country, said Hall of Famer Eric Davis said.”

“Reds country is a very large area and just being able to go on this caravan and come all the way over here to charleston, went to Parkersburg, and Huntington this morning and it’s great to see all the reds fans come out and support us said Kroll.”

“I used to come in here when the charleston Charlies were back in existence back in the early 70s when I was doing triple a baseball in Norfolk and they come in there and play the pirates and stay at the old Daniel Boone hotel downtown and this has always been a huge reds interest group in this town. Charleston has always been apart of this caravan for as long as I can remember, Veteran Reds Broadcaster Marty Brennaman said.”

And Reds officials tell the 13 Sports Zone it plans to stay that way for years to come, With the reds in Charleston, jake Siegel, 13 Sports working for you.