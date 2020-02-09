Shawnee State University 2020 Hall of Fame athletic inductees reflect on major honor

Portsmouth, OH, – (WOWK-TV) – It was special night here in Portsmouth for Shawnee State Athletics as the universities Hall of Fame gained four inductees during its 21 year anniversary celebration. One of the four new members, a former standout at Ripley High School.

“Its an emotional night, I mean looking back on your legacy and everything you worked on your entire life and just knowing that it was all worth it. I’m going down with some of the best and I’m even fortunate to say that I’ve even played with some Hall of Famers ,so that’s cool when you look back and someone can say that they played with a Hall of Famer in myself, said Man, WV native & Women’s Basketball Star Alannah Sheets.

“I just felt like I was doing something that I loved and that I was passionate about and I didn’t really think anything more of it than that, but now being able to receive this award, I feel like it’s awesome that others are noticing. It took me a while to realize hey its a pretty good honor and I’m ecstatic but its hard you know it will hit me soon.”

“I had some phenomenal teammates and two of them have already been inducted ahead of me, but I thought possibly maybe I guess but you know this was just a bonus you know this is just a bonus.”

“There are times I will come over and run with the current team and its just amazing to me to be able to reflect and say hey I was doing this not to long ago and yet here are these guys currently going through what I have been through so I know that feeling, I know what;s going on in their heads its just kinda neat to be able to reminisce and think about all that.”

“It’s humbling especially as one of the inductees played for me in Mandy Goin played for me so that’s kind of special, that’s what’s made my time here special is the people and the student-athletes and the students so just to be on the same stage as great people who have careers like that it is pretty humbling.”

“All four inductees found out they were going to enter the hall of fame in different ways and for Brad Liston, the Track & Field and cross country star he told me after getting the call from AD Jeff Hamilton \it was unbelievable, so unbelievable he had to check his call logs twice to make sure the call actually happened, for now, reporting in Portsmouth, Ohio Jake Siegel, 13 Sports working for you.”