Soccer Tournament brings millions to the Mountain State

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – You may have noticed a lot more people in town and out and about this weekend. A huge soccer tournament took place, bringing thousands of people into the state, and of course, their dollars.

160 soccer teams from six different states battled it out for the capital cup at Shawnee Sports Complex this weekend.

“This is our Second West Virginia Football Club Capital Cup Classic. Our first tournament was in 2019. The second one was canceled due to COVID-19,” Randall Coleman, President of the West Virginia Football Club said.

Travel sporting events have a huge economic impact on local areas.

“This particular event we filled up most of the hotel rooms in the Kanawha and Putnam County area, represents over 1,000 local night stays in the area and bringing in about 10,000 to 12,000 people,” Coleman said.

Coleman says he estimates the tournament brings about $8 to $10 million to the state.

“A lot of the businesses that have been negatively impacted are now enjoying a little bit of kick start to help them get back on their feet again,” Coleman said.

“In between times we shopped, we went to a couple of stores, so even the stores and the restaurants and the hotels all benefited some,” Katie Keener, who has kids playing soccer in the tournament said.

Although this soccer tournament is bringing millions of dollars into the state, parents are just happy their kids can be back on the field.

Honestly, I think they need to be doing it more often now. The kids have been cooped up in the house way too much,” Andrew Keener, who has kids playing soccer said.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news