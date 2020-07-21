Sports complex offering safe training for area athletes

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The sports world has been through some ups and downs these past few months, and athletes have been practicing on their own. But is it enough to be ready to compete?
Having little to no contact with their coaches, some athletes are finding it hard to properly prepare for competition.
Larger sports facilities have been opening up, but some only offer specific training for specific sports. KC-Diamond in Ashland was one of the facilities on the list, but now, it’s look is a little bit different.
The KCD Sports Complex, formerly KC-Diamond, has gone through quite the transition. The facility previously only offered softball and baseball training, but with a few changes, it is now a multi-sport training complex.
Our number one priority is basically to help kids become better at their craft. Whether it be basketball volleyball, softball, football. We’re really flexible.Brian Biggs, KCD Sports Complex owner
The training facility now offers one-on-one and small group training, but only by appointment. Following the CDC’s guidelines, the facility’s staff require a 6-feet distance between the trainers and the athletes and in some cases require athletes to wear masks.
Biggs says they are covering all their bases when it comes to keeping everyone safe.
We have to really watch our capacity. That’s why we book by appointment only, so we know how many kids or athletes that we’re going to have. So, we control our student or athlete to instructor ratio.Brian Biggs, KCD Sports Complex owner
The staff also cleans the facility daily before anyone enters for training.
The athletes can train with professional trainers like Ryan Smith. Smith is the basketball trainer for the complex and has developed a love for training and instructing athletes.
Smith says while they are forced to social-distance, the connection is still there.
We’re still able to teach. We’re still able to instruct and get them to learn, even though we have that distance.Ryan Smith, KCD Sports Complex basketball trainer
For more information on the newly redesigned KCD Sports Complex, click here.
Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Sports complex offering safe training for area athletes
- SWAC postpones fall sports until spring
- St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
- 13 News Now webcast, Monday, July 20: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- House fire closes road in Cross Lanes
- Debate over how to spend COVID-19 funding turns political
- Chamber of Commerce helps businesses navigate COVID-19
- Kanawha County sees 47% increase in COVID-19 cases
- WVU experts encourage public to be more active in reporting child abuse cases
- Huntington organization gives out more than $700k, set to give millions more