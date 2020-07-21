Sports complex offering safe training for area athletes

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The sports world has been through some ups and downs these past few months, and athletes have been practicing on their own. But is it enough to be ready to compete?

Having little to no contact with their coaches, some athletes are finding it hard to properly prepare for competition.

Larger sports facilities have been opening up, but some only offer specific training for specific sports. KC-Diamond in Ashland was one of the facilities on the list, but now, it’s look is a little bit different.



Previously, the complex housed 9 batting cages. Now, the facility has been updated with a volleyball court, basketball court, and a football training area. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The KCD Sports Complex, formerly KC-Diamond, has gone through quite the transition. The facility previously only offered softball and baseball training, but with a few changes, it is now a multi-sport training complex.

Our number one priority is basically to help kids become better at their craft. Whether it be basketball volleyball, softball, football. We’re really flexible. Brian Biggs, KCD Sports Complex owner

The training facility now offers one-on-one and small group training, but only by appointment. Following the CDC’s guidelines, the facility’s staff require a 6-feet distance between the trainers and the athletes and in some cases require athletes to wear masks.

Biggs says they are covering all their bases when it comes to keeping everyone safe.

We have to really watch our capacity. That’s why we book by appointment only, so we know how many kids or athletes that we’re going to have. So, we control our student or athlete to instructor ratio. Brian Biggs, KCD Sports Complex owner



The facility offers hand sanitizer upon walking into the facility. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The staff also cleans the facility daily before anyone enters for training.

The athletes can train with professional trainers like Ryan Smith. Smith is the basketball trainer for the complex and has developed a love for training and instructing athletes.

Smith says while they are forced to social-distance, the connection is still there.

We’re still able to teach. We’re still able to instruct and get them to learn, even though we have that distance. Ryan Smith, KCD Sports Complex basketball trainer

For more information on the newly redesigned KCD Sports Complex, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories