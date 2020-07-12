St. Albans Boys Basketball coaching staff opens up local ice cream shop

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — With the blistering heat outside, there are several ways to cool down. If you’re needing a break from the sweltering heat, there are some familiar faces are inviting you to do so with them.

Thee High School basketball coaches, one coaching staff, and one brand new ice cream shop. Running a company is very much like coaching a hoops team.

A grand opening today for Crafts of the Coal, a new premium handmade ice cream shop on wheels.

Along with Red Dragons head coach Bryan England, his assistant coaches in TJ Douglas and Jordan Garrett also man the mobile ice cream shop.

After brainstorming the last few months, they decided to create the company and lots of emotions on day one.

There are 11 flavors to choose from. The mobile ice cream story is located on McCorkle Avenue in St. Albans, across from Subway and next to the St. Albans High School Football field.

Crafts of the Coal will be open throughout the summer Thursdays until Sundays.

