Starting strong: Marshall women’s basketball best start since 1988

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall women are on a tear right now; racking up eight wins in their last nine games to sit at 6-1 in conference play.

This is the hottest start for the Herd since the 1988 season.

Marshall’s defense has been nothing short of incredible so far; not allowing opponents to score more than 60 points.

On the offensive side, it helps to have a guard like Savannah Wheeler – who scored in double digit figures for the 19th straight game Saturday against FAU.

“It’s crazy,” said Wheeler. “The energy the last few weeks we’ve been playing, it’s been unreal for us. You know we just gotta keep pushing and keep building every day.”

“Nobody thought very highly of us at the beginning of the year,” said head coach Tony Kemper. “But I’ve thought all along this is the most talented team I’ve had.”

Marshall hopes to keep it rolling against a 13-4 Middle Tennessee team; tip off is Thursday at 7pm.