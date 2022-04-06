NEW ORLEANS (WOWK)—The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that it will bring back men’s soccer for fall of 2022.

Nine teams, including Marshall, James Madison and Old Dominion, will compete in Sun Belt men’s soccer. Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia will compete as affiliate members.

“These elite programs will lend instant credibility and help establish the Sun Belt as one of the nation’s premier men’s collegiate soccer conferences,” said Commissioner Keith Gill. “They each bring their unique traditions and histories of excellence. We welcome them and look forward to a bright future on the pitch.”

Below is Marshall’s men’s soccer schedule for 2022:

Saturday, September 17 – at Kentucky

Saturday, September 24 – vs. West Virginia

Saturday, October 1 – at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, October 8 – at South Carolina

Saturday, October 15 – vs. Old Dominion

Wednesday, October 19 – at Georgia State

Sunday, October 23 – vs. Georgia Southern

Tuesday, November 1 – vs. James Madison