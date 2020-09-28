Teeing off for recovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Monday, ‘Recovery Point West Virginia’ held their 2nd annual ‘Tee Off for Recovery’ event.

‘Recovery Point WV’ is a long term residential recovery program for both men and women suffering from substance abuse.

It’s a free, year-long program, where employees say you can show up with just the clothes on your back… so the program relies heavily on fundraising.

“The cost is approximately $25 per person per day to go through our program and we do receive $17.50 per person per day from the state, so that leaves us with a $7.50 gap that we’re responsible for filling through smaller grants and fundraisers just like today,” said Allison Conley, director of development for the program.

Roughly 75 golfers showed up to golf, eat some lunch, and hang out with others; while still following CDC guidelines.

The money raised at the event is going towards the Charleston women’s facility on Stockton Street.