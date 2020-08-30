Thundering Herd Football players react to season opener being televised on ESPN

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 has also put college football in a tough spot. Some conferences will play, others will not. Conference USA has the green light, so that means next week at this time the Thundering Herd will have just finished their first game of the year.

It will be a big one for Marshall, as the Herd host EKU at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

While it’s great to start the year in Huntington, it’s more than just a home game as the Herd will have all the eyes of college football on them, as the game will be televised on ESPN.

Some of the herd’s top players know this is a massive opportunity to showcase marshall’s program, but this is not changing their mindset and are really just thrilled to be playing when many others across the country are not.

“Whether the game is on tv or not we are still going to prepare the same, we are still going to get jitters, doesn’t matter who is watching but its great news that we are going to be on tv especially in front of our fans here, Herd Quarterback Grant Wells said.”

“Some guys they do get them excited on ESPN that other people across the country are going to be watching that can get you excited, or too excited you get to play football, ESPN is cool and all but we get to play football a lot of people don’t even get to play football this year, Herd Linebacker Tavante Beckett said.”

