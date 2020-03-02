UC Baseball Picks up Series Win over Pitt-Johnstown

CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK-TV) – After winning both the mountain East Conference and the Atlantic Region last season, UC baseball is no longer in the rebuilding process. The Golden Eagles are one of the most talented teams across all of division two. U-C back at home today hosting one of the top schools in the early part of the season in Pitt-Johnstown.

The mountain Cats come to the capital city with a perfect 8-0 mark, UC at 3-4.

We pick this one up in the first inning, Pitt-Johnstown already up 1-nothing and Pennsylvania boys add to it.

Will Fetro laces one to left, This brings in Dylan Broderick with ease it’s a two-nothing Mountain Cats lead.

We go to the bottom of the frame…And charleston would answer, Jordan Baliey on third for UC and Drew Hefner, lays down a bunt, Baliey just getting in safely under the tag, and UC makes it just a one-run game.

We skip to the bottom of the 7th…One on for the golden eagles and the game-winning run at the plate, Braxton Boddorf becomes the hero, The shortstop blasts a walk-off winner to deep right, It’s his first career home run at any level.

He’s pumped, and the golden eagles there to dogpile him, Charleston takes game 1 in the low-scoring affair 3-2 and hands UPJ its first loss of the year, The shortstop takes us through his at-bat following the emotional win.

The Golden Eagles also took game two of the doubleheader 17-1. A third game is scheduled for Monday afternoon.