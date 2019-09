Following last weeks loss at Urbana, Charleston football was looking to get back on track today at home hosting win-less West Virginia Wesleyan, ad the good news for the golden Eagles in this series, they own a perfect 3 and oh record at Laidley Field.





The UC Golden Eagles maintained an unblemished mark in the all-time series, despite giving up 21 fourth quarter points. UC defeated West Virginia Wesleyan 34-29.