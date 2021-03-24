WATCH: 8th grader makes buzzer-beater shot at basketball game

Caught on Video. John Adams Middle School student Aiden made the final point right at the final buzzer. (Photo submitted to WOWK SportsZone)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Video of a local middle school basketball game is making rounds on the internet after one student made the final point right at the final buzzer. His mom tells WOWK 13 SportsZone that it was no lucky shot.

How AWESOME is this!?!?!!



Congratulations to Aidan on hitting a HUGE buzzer beater in his game at John Adams Middle School!!!! This is why sports I love sports. Right here. 🥺❤️@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/SbuHzoCQyF — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) March 23, 2021

Aiden Daugherty, an 8th-grade Student at John Adams Middle School has been playing basketball his whole life. His mom, Chris Daugherty, says he practices every day.

He started playing in elementary school with church groups. His mother says Aiden has Down Syndrome, which makes it more difficult to play basketball with other kids. Aiden didn’t make the middle school team, but the coach wanted him involved in some capacity, so when he was in 6th grade, Aiden was named team manager.

Monday, March 22 was 8th-grade night and the coach asked his mom if Aiden could suit up for the game against Du Pont Middle School. Then, Aiden hit the buzzer-beater.