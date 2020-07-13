Live Now
WATCH LIVE: The Phillies take on the Cardinals in #WinfieldYouthBaseball at 7:30 p.m. EST

Local Sports
Posted:

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK)  WATCH LIVE as the Winfield Phillies take on the Winfield Cardinals. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Each Monday evening, Jake Siegel and the 13 News Sportzone will bring you all the Winfield Youth Baseball action live from the field. Get in on the Twitter conversation with #WinfieldYouthBaseball.

