WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE as the Winfield Yankees take on the Winfield Cardinals.
Each Monday evening, Jake Siegel and the 13 News Sportzone will bring you all the Winfield Youth Baseball action live from the field. Get in on the Twitter conversation with #WinfieldYouthBaseball.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Ohio
- Garth Brooks reschedules Cincinnati concert for 2021
- Diageo goes green with carbon-neutral distillery in Kentucky
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects
- DeWine: Increased testing doesn’t completely explain rise in COVID-19 cases
- WATCH LIVE: The Yankees take on the Cardinals in #WinfieldYouthBaseball at 6 p.m. EST
- Couples still determined to get married despite virus disruptions
- WVU men’s basketball player tests positive for COVID-19
- Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 51,046 cases, 2,818 deaths reported