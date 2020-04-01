Wayne Central Little League Baseball & Softball Season Suspended; Not yet Canceled

WAYNE, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – While COVID-19 has put nearly every sport on hold, Wayne Central LittleLleague organizers are still planning to see area youth players take the field, even if they have to wait a while.

The fields are empty and will remain that way for some time. The Little League season was set to start last weekend.

But like everything else, it has been put on hold.

Over 165 players in Wayne Central little league and more than 1000 in District 1 are now in limbo and in danger of having their seasons canceled.

While Williamsport will make the ultimate decision on if the season will be called off, area league organizers say one way or another the games will go on.

“I will hold out hope until they tell me otherwise because I want to play baseball. I want to watch the kids play, but if that decision does come down and it is decided, when the world is ready for baseball we will be ready for baseball also and we will give these kids a season whether it be a summer league or a fall league they will get to play the game, said Cody Mills.”

As of now little league teams across the nation have suspended play through May 11th, The organization will reassess the situation before making another decision in mid-May.