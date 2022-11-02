CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wayne High volleyball player Gabby Elliott is breaking records in her junior year playing outside hitter for the Pioneers.

Elliott hit two major milestones in her match against Chapmanville Monday night.

She broke 1,000 kills, and clinched over 200 aces; she now leads the nation in serving aces, the second place person has 198.

“Finally hit that 1000 mark last night,” Elliott said. “I found out after the game. I was kind of shocked that I got there because coming into high school I never thought I’d hit that mark. So to be a junior, and to finally hit that milestone I set for myself, it’s been exciting.”

She says the outpouring of support has been incredible.

“It’s been insane,” Elliott said. “I’ve had so many people congratulate me and my coaches… I thank my coaches.. my team… and everyone who’s been there for me and supported me along the way.”

Wayne is headed to the sectional championship match which will be played Thursday night against the winner of Scott/Chapmanville.