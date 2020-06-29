Week 2 of Winfield Youth Baseball set for Monday night

WINFIELD, WV – (WOWK) – Week two of Monday night Winfield youth baseball is just hours away.

There was plenty of excitement in week one and we should expect more of the same tomorrow night as we bring you the call between the Yankees and Cardinals of the 11-12-year-old age division.

Last Monday, the league had a great opening night to begin its 2020 season, as the Yankees and Dodgers played in a double-header.

Game one was a pitching duel, between Yankees ace Gannon Boggs and Dodgers lefty Brayden Mann. However, the Dodgers walked it off late as Mann came through with a double to give the Dodgers a one-run lead. The dodgers also won game two 5-2.

Our coverage starts at 5:55 p.m. EST and will be streaming live only on WOWKTV.COM, once you’re on the website click on the watch tab then click live stream.

