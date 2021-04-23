West Virginia Power release promotional calendar, tickets go on sale Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Power released the team’s 2021 promotional calendar on Friday, and here are some of the highlights:

The Power will host fireworks every Wednesday for “Hump Day Fireworks” and every Saturday for “Megablast Fireworks Show.”

Charlies will present “Throwback Tuesdays,” and fans will be allowed to bring their pets to the park every Friday (except for opening day) to celebrate “Furry Friend Friday.”

On Sundays, the ballpark will feature a new promotion called “Family Funday Sunday,” which includes $2 off all tickets and $1 hotdogs.

Courtesy: West Virginia Power

“Baseball is back and so is Elvis to kick off the season on May 28th followed by an action-packed calendar of events that will entertain our fans from the first pitch of the season to the last,” Power President Chuck Domino said.

Other promotions include Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Weekend, Independence Day Celebration, Legends of Wrestling, Faith and Family Night, World Famous Hot Dog Vendor, Diamond Dig and a Used Cars Giveaway.

Power Manager of Promotions says “This season’s promotions are bigger and better than ever. We have A Nine Inning Carnival planned for every game and we can’t wait to welcome you to the show.”

Single-game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday April 24 at Appalachian Power Park and at wvpower.com. Free hotdogs and refreshments will be available on the concourse on Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Box seats will be available for the 2021 season for $8 per ticket in advance of game day.

Courtesy: West Virginia Power

The West Virginia Power’s home opener will be played against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Full season and mini-plan packages are on sale now. For tickets and more information on the 2021 season, please call (304) 344-BATS or visit www.wvpower.com.