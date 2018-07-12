West Virginia Power to host 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Power announced that they will host the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game.

The game will be played on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at Appalachian Power Park, and will feature the best players the 14 teams of the South Atlantic League have to offer.

“We are humbled and excited that the South Atlantic League has chosen the beautiful city of Charleston, West Virginia, and Appalachian Power Park as the host of the 2019 All-Star Game,” said Ken Fogel, Executive Vice President of the West Virginia Power. “This event is the marquee game of the summer and will showcase some of the best young talent in professional baseball. It also provides us with the opportunity to put our amazing city and ballpark on display for all the players, coaches, team owners, league executives and their families.”

It will be the first time the team has hosted the annual event since 2009, and the third time ever that the city of Charleston has hosted the event.

More details and ticket information on the events both preceding, including and succeeding the All-Star Game will be announced at a later date