West Virginia Senior Sports Classic is back

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 27th Annual West Virginia Senior Sports Classic returns next month.

Board members for the games held a press conference Thursday afternoon at Laidley Field to talk about the event’s return.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says these games help seniors across the area stay in shape.

“If you are an athlete, or you like to get out there or spend time on the basketball court or the volleyball court, if you have competed in any way, it doesn’t leave you with your age,” said Mayor Goodwin. “It says with you.”

“You run sometimes when you don’t want to because you have to guard somebody and you have to move, you have to be on your gamed, and we don’t take no prisoners either,” said Harold Vealey, president and managing director of the Classic. “We play hard. Now we don’t jump very high, we don’t turn our ankles very often because we don’t jump very high, but still we are competitive.”

Games start July 8th, and will run until July 10th. Then, they will pick back up the following week, July 17th, and will run for that day. Then will pick up a third time on July 24th-25th.

You can register here.