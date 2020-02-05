West Virginia State signs 30 new players, coach signs new three-year deal

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Thirty new recruits signed on National Signing Day to play at West Virginia State University; this comes just days after Coach John Pennington signed a new three-year contract.

“Being born and raised here, it’s been a dream of mine to have a positive impact in the community I was raised in,” says Coach Pennington about the new deal.

Coach Pennington says his goal this year is to win a National Championship and bring his team’s average GPA up to a 3.0; it is now a 2.8.

His players are all buying in.

“Coach Penn is the man,” says redshirt freshman running back Nitavius Thomas. “He’s the one that’s gonna take us to the promiseland. We all follow behind him, he’s got our back we got his.”

New players, a new contract, and new goals; all to try and push this program to the elite level.