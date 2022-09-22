MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

According to a press release from Gov. Justice’s office, USA Diving will conduct site visits in October and November and will notify the bid winner in November or December; the public announcement of the bid winner should be in early January of 2023.

Mylan Park’s aquatic center is already scheduled to host the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, the 2024 Big 12 Championships, and USA Diving’s Winter Nationals event this December.

The bid prep team included members from Mylan Park, the Monongalia County Commission, area municipalities, West Virginia University, WVU Hospital, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to the release.

“The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great state and a big opportunity for many, many reasons. I’m proud to see our partners in Morgantown stepping up to the plate to take on a project of this magnitude.”

According to Justice’s office, Mylan Park’s aquatic center earned more than $50,000 in bid and hospitality support from the Monongalia County Commission Tourism Advancement Fund in 2021 alone.