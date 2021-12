WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – The Winfield boys basketball team continues to get it done on the court, beating Wayne 63-44 Thursday.

The Generals improve to 5-0 on the season. They’ll next face North Marion Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Also in Kanawha County, Nitro girls defeated Sissonville 47-33 to improve to 4-1 on the year. The Wildcats will next face Winfield Monday night.