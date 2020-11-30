WV Black Bears transition into new MLB Draft League

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Major League Baseball announced the West Virginia Black Bears will be leaving affiliated professional baseball and will be transitioning into the new MLB Draft League.

The Black Bears, along with three other teams from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, will join the MLB Draft League in 2021.

“I am truly excited to hear that the Black Bears will continue in Morgantown as a member of Major League Baseball draft (League)…The Black Bears are an important part of the North Central part of West Virginia’s economy, as are all of our Minor League teams,” said Gov. Jim Justice said during his Monday COVID-19 press briefing.

The MLB Draft League will showcase draft-eligible players from teams across the country as premium selections in that year’s MLB Draft.