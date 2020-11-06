WV high school playoff brackets in COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The pandemic has impacted regular seasons pretty drastically… so how is it affecting the postseason?

“Schools in orange will not be able to participate. Orange or red. In football, volleyball, or soccer,” said Bernie Dolan, WVSSAC executive director.

So let me break this all down for you:

If your county hits ‘red’ in the DAILY map that comes out, you can’t play.

If it hits ‘orange’ in the DAILY map, you can play.

But, if your county is either ‘orange’ or ‘red’ in the WEEKLY map that comes out Saturday nights, you can’t play.

“Right now, we intend on filling the bracket with the top 16 eligible teams,” said Dolan. “So if you’re orange and can’t play, you would come out of the bracket and everything would collapse to the top 16 teams.”

For example, if you are currently sitting at 17 or 18, you could have a chance at the bracket should two teams be forced out.

Now, once the state tournaments start…

“If we’re in the middle of the tournament, you would have to forfeit and the other team would move on,” said Dolan.

“We weren’t used to having to look at a map before a game, and it’s sorta become who we are now,” said Donnie Mays, South Charleston head football coach.

Football coaches who’ve been forced to deal with the map all season long, are once again relying on it in the postseason. And they’re frustrated.

“At least for four weeks…give these kids some type of normal,” said Mays. “The things that they’ve gone through and endured this year…it’s not fun. Mentally, it’s been one of the toughest years we’ve had.”

“I think it’s crazy to think about having teams in the playoffs that haven’t earned the right to get into the playoffs and I may be one of the programs that benefits from this mess,” said Billy Seals, Huntington head football coach.

Huntington and Riverside are two programs that have struggled this season; but might see a chance at the bracket. Which the coaches don’t agree with.

“You know, we’re sittin’ at 1-and-4,” said Alex Daugherty, Riverside head football coach. “And if 12 teams can’t play because of the color map, and we somehow get in…I just think if the top 16 can’t play, it’s very hard to justify playing a playoff at all.”

“The Musselman, the Wheeling Parks, the Parkersburgs, the Hurricanes, the Martinsburgs… and possibly Spring Valley… you know if eight of the 16 teams that have earned the right to get in, but don’t have an opportunity to play… I don’t see how anyone can call them a state champion in Wheeling. It’s a tainted championship,” said Seals.

Off the gridiron, but still in high school – the boys and girls high school state soccer tournament scheduled to begin tomorrow in Beckley is on hold, after an eastern panhandle judge issued a temporary restraining order after a girls soccer player sued to be able to play despite her county’s color status.

The WVSSAC has until 9 am tomorrow morning to file a written response to the state supreme court.

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.