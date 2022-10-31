CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 cross country state tournament was held over the weekend, and we crowned some area athletes state champions!

Morgantown took home the title for Class AAA in girls, University was the runner-up.

University took home the title in Class AAA in boys, Hurricane was the runner-up.

Below are the top 10s for Class AAA:

Girls

Irene Riggs Audrey Hall Savannah Pritt Madeline Gump Lydia Falkenstein Samantha Shreve Adalyn Tager Amelia Summers Anna Lester Sophie Renner

Boys

Ty Steorts Aaron Kidd Drew Zundell Aiden Kneeland Nick Kennedy Tristan Blatt Ryan Blohm Jake West Reddick Moore Ethan Conroy

In Class AA for girls, Winfield came in first. Fairmont Senior was the runner-up.

For boys in Class AA, Frankfort won the title, Winfield was the runner-up.

Below are the top 10s for Class AA:

Girls

Ava Ethridge Rachel Withrow Destiny Berryman Kailee Haymond Natalie Barr Addison Lloyd Haley Johnson Hannah Kliner Addison Lease Taylor Hess

Boys

Brayden Marshall Steven Kent Niland Garrett Ferguson Luke Duncan Nathaniel Stuck Justin Lipscomb Jordon Reesman Jaedan Holstein Slate Swiger Ryan Hughes

In Class A, Williamstown took first place and Buffalo took runner-up.

Below are the top 10s for Class A:

Girls

Alyssa Sauro Virginia Haddox Alexis Lamb Bella Boggs Katie Cottrill Lacey Dimit Brianna Winsett Ava Lightfritz Sydney Anderson Lexi Wynn

Boys